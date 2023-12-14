Lady Lake police ask for help identifying armed gas station robbery suspect

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Police in Lady Lake are asking the public to help them identify the person who robbed a local gas station at gunpoint over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Circle K - Sunoco gas station at 413 S. U.S. Highway 27 just before 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of an armed robbery.

Surveillance video from the store shows the suspect entering the store with a light-colored ski mask over his face and a hood on his head.

The suspect can be seen approaching the counter and pulling a light-brown colored handgun from his pocket. The suspect pointed the gun directly at the store clerk and demanded the contents of the cash register.

The clerk complied and the suspect left the store with the cash from the drawer.

The Lady Lake Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspect or providing any other information that may help their investigation.

The suspect was described as a black male standing approximately 5-feet 8-inches to 6-feet tall with a slender build.

Police say the hoodie the suspect wore was darker in color and featured a “prominent” Reebok logo on the front. The suspect’s pants were also described as dark with a light-colored stripe down both sides.

The suspect also wore a light-colored ski mask and dark gloves.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case is asked to contact Detective Erica Orr at (352) 751-1586 or by email at eorr@ladylake.org.

