Lady Lake Police release initial report on dead individual found near construction site

LADY LAKE, Fla. — On September 11, 2025, the Lady Lake Police Department announced initial findings about a deceased individual found in a field close to the intersection of CR 466 and CR 100.

After an initial investigation by Lady Lake Police detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office, there are no signs suggesting the death was caused by criminal activity.

The investigation into the death is still in progress, but officials have not disclosed the identity of the deceased or details about the cause of death.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group