Lake Baldwin clinic opens new operating room for veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s VA Healthcare officially opened a brand-new Lake Baldwin VA Clinic operating room.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the waiting room of the OR to celebrate the occasion.

The new addition will help to better serve Orange County’s veteran population with surgeries.

The clinic will accept patients starting on Monday.

Read: Endoscopies without anesthesia now offered to pediatric patients at Arnold Palmer

Endoscopies without anesthesia now offered to pediatric patients at Arnold Palmer Arnold Palmer is one of only 25 hospitals across the country performing this procedure (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group