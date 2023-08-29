Lake County braces for Idalia

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Tuesday, Lake County will be in 24/7 mode as everyone braces for Idalia to make landfall.

Lake County officials have already decided to close public schools on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said heavy rescue vehicles are in strategic locations across the county, ready to be deployed if the time comes.

LIVE UPDATES: Idalia forecast to become major hurricane before landfall, watches and warnings issued

While officials aren’t predicting severe impacts, they want people to take action now. That means being ready to shelter in place or evacuate ahead of time, especially with the potential for the storm track to shift.

Lake County is opening two shelters beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday for anyone who needs a safe place to stay. They are located at Villages Elementary School and Lost Lake Elementary School.

READ: Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida

See our in-depth coverage in the video above.

READ: Tropical Storm Idalia: Tolls suspended along Florida’s west coast

VIDEO: Idalia forecast to become major hurricane before landfall, watches and warnings issued Idalia forecast to become major hurricane before landfall, watches and warnings issued (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group