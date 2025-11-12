Lake County launches redesigned election website to improve voter services

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County has launched a new website designed to enhance voter services and communication.

The new website features a range of enhancements designed to enhance user experience and information access.

These features include a “MyAccount” section for personalized notifications, a comprehensive calendar and news feature for important dates and events, and dedicated content areas for voters, candidates, and election workers.

“LakeVotes.gov has just completed a re-design process with a leading government website provider,” stated the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. “Our new website has a crisp new look, and it’s easier than ever for voters and community members to find needed information.”

The relaunch of LakeVotes.gov went live this morning.

