Lake County man sentenced to life for armed sexual battery and burglary

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A reoffender released from a Lake County prison was found guilty and sentenced to life for armed sexual battery and burglary.

Judge Eddy presided over the case for 42-year-old Christopher Lee England and determined the defendant met the legal qualifications of a Prison Releasee Reoffender and sentenced the defendant to Life in prison.

In June 2022, England was arrested following an investigation by the Mascotte Police Department. Law enforcement received a call from the victim, who reported that England, a familiar acquaintance, entered their home and began to batter them sexually.

Officials found that the victim awoke in the night to a masked figure with a knife at their throat. The intruder proceeded to play a recording of a distorted voice threatening the victim.

One of the two children sleeping in the victim’s bed began to wake. The intruder then removed their mask, revealing their identity to the victim. England then forced the victim into another separate room where he threatened to kill the victim and the victim’s family if they did not listen to him. He then proceeded to sexually batter the victim before fleeing.

Investigators discovered that the defendant had been released from prison only six months prior to this incident, following a kidnapping case involving the same victim in Polk County, FL.

An arrest warrant was issued for England and he was arrested after a brief standoff with law enforcement.

