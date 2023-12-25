Lake County residents fear planned development would put too much demand on infrastructure

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Lake County residents fear a new development could impede on the town of Lady Lake too fast.

A group has been working to stop a developer from presenting a conceptual idea that would build a community of hundreds of manufactured homes on this land, in the Weirsdale area.

A proposal to create nearly 800 manufactured homes similar on the 400-acre land along Marion County Road.

Read: Airline apologizes after unaccompanied child, 6, wrongly flown to Orlando International Airport

Some residents said Lady Lakes’ current issues like public safety and infrastructure aren’t ready for a project of this size, and if approved would only make matters worse.

The development would sit on the existing Grand Oaks equestrian resort.

Read: Florida lawmakers look to ban most red light cameras

Developers say they plan to keep what’s on the property the same with little upgrading.

The owner of the Grand Oaks resort says the plan is to gear the housing toward working-aged people.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group