Lake County school dean accused of having inappropriate relations with student

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A central Florida school administrator is out of a job after accusations that he had sex with a student.
Jerry Matos served as Montverde Academy's dean of students and as the director of the school's baseball program before he was accused of having an improper relationship with one of the school's students.
According to a report from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Matos told the school's headmaster that "he needed to inform him of a rumor he heard was circulating at the school that (Matos) was having an inappropriate relationship with a student."
The report said Matos and the student involved both denied the accusations initially, but the student later admitted to having sex with Matos to her family after the accusations came to light.
The headmaster went on to fire Matos and ordered him to move out of his school-provided housing.
The Sheriff's Office and DCF are both investigating the allegations.
No arrest has been made.
