Lake County Schools set to hold biggest hiring event of the year, more than 100 open positions

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County School is looking to fill more than 100 positions for the upcoming school year.

On Wednesday, school officials announced its largest hiring event of the year in hopes of having new employees in place before classes resume on Aug. 10.

Lake County Schools Hiring Day is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, and will be held in the Mount Dora High School Cafeteria, located at 700 N. Highland Street.

The district is looking to fill 82 teacher vacancies - especially math, science, language arts, elementary and special education teachers.

The district is also looking to fill positions for 19 bus drivers.

There are also openings for the following positions:

Behavioral Analyst, BCBA

Mechanics

School Counselors

Speech Language Pathologists

School Psychologists

Teacher Assistants

Upholster Technician

Hiring managers from schools and departments across the district will interview potential candidates on the spot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., according to a news release.

Participants are asked to register. CLICK HERE to register.

