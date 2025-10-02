Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s debut drone operation helped find wanted man stuck in woods

PAISLEY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is detailing how its first operational use of remote drone pilot operations helped find a wanted man.

Deputies say they responded to Bear Street in Paisley the night of Sept. 23 after residents reported hearing a man screaming for help in the woods.

Deputies launched a drone and said it quickly found the man tangled in dense vegetation. The sheriff’s office said drone pilots helped guide deputies to the man.

The man wasn’t hurt but couldn’t get out of the woods on his own. Once reached, deputies discovered he had active warrants.

He was safely taken into custody.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group