Cat triggers rabies alert in Lake County

LEESBURG, Fla. — People who live in Lake County may want to keep their pets inside for a while.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County are tracking rabies cases among wild animals in the area. They said the issue started after a cat-related incident in the western part of Leesburg in Lake County.

It’s best for people and domestic animals to steer clear of physical contact with wild animals like raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. These animals pose a higher risk of exposure to humans and may require rabies post-exposure treatment.

If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Lake County:

· Northern boundary: Alabama Avenue

· Southern boundary: North 14th St.

· Eastern boundary: Edgewood Avenue

· Western boundary: Oklahoma Avenue

Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

· Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

· Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Lake County Animal Control at 352-343-9500.

· Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other food sources. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Lake by calling 352-221-2609 or after hours at 352-250-7329.

· Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

· Call your local animal control agency to remove stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Lake County Animal Control at 352-343-9500

· Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other areas where they might contact people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit this site.

Or contact DOH-Lake at 352-771-5500.

