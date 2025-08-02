County states excavator-demolished mobile property is unsafe

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Last week, an excavator demolished a mobile home in Lake County without clear reasons, resulting in the county labeling the property as unsafe.

According to deputies, Homeowner Nicole Griner has not filed a formal complaint or contacted detectives about the incident.

Channel 9 visited the site today and noted that the county has placed a notice on the remains of the home, labeling it as unsafe.

The circumstances surrounding the destruction of the mobile home remain unclear, as the homeowner has not engaged with authorities. Channel 9 will persist in providing updates on this unfolding story as further details become available.

Original Story:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the woman whose home was destroyed by an excavator is missing.

Deputies are looking for 45-year-old Nicole Griner. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her boyfriend, 33-year-old Nickolis Dewitt.

They were last seen Thursday in an olive green pickup truck with a diesel engine, but there is no known model, tag number or direction of travel.

It is not confirmed if they are still in that vehicle.

Deputies say Griner’s home in Pine Island area was ripped apart by an excavator overnight, and her vehicle was destroyed too. A message was scrawled on the side of the home, saying she messed with the “wrong girl.”

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at tips@lcso.org or 352-343-2101.

