Eustis rushes to repair collapsed culvert, Aims to get families home by Thanksgiving

EUSTIS, Fla. — Heavy rain from a record-breaking storm led to the collapse of a private culvert in the Spring Ridge Estates neighborhood on October 30, cutting off access to 21 homes and threatening water and sewer lines for more than 100 others.

Although the culvert sits on HOA-owned property, the City of Eustis took emergency action after officials realized a failure in the city’s utility lines could leave many residents without water or sewer service.

“We realized how bad the system got compromised and collapsed,” said Fire Chief Michael Swanson.

On November 7, the Eustis City Commission unanimously voted to take charge of repairs. Crews are now working around the clock to replace the damaged structure with new, upgraded materials.

“The city is supporting the HOA, and we’re making sure that in a couple of weeks, 20 families are able to get back into their homes,” Mayor Willie Hawkins said.

Residents can currently visit their homes during the day via a temporary walkway but are not allowed to stay overnight due to safety concerns. The city estimates repairs will cost between $500,000 and $700,000 and plans to bill the HOA after the work is finished.

The goal is clear: get everyone back home before Thanksgiving.

