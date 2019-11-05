  • Eustis woman wins big after buying $30 scratch-off ticket

    By: Katy Camp

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County woman won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

    Lisa Morelli, 37, of Eustis, bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on U.S. Highway 441 in Mount Dora. The lottery she played was the $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition. The ticket cost $30. 

    The Florida Lottery said Morelli opted for the one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000. She declined to take a photo to document her winnings.

    The 7-Eleven will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. It is the fourth retailer in Central Florida to sell a winning ticket for the Gold Rush Special Edition this year. The other stores were in South Daytona, Orlando and Ocala.

    The Florida Lottery says scratch-off tickets make up 69% of its ticket sales. 

     

