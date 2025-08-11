Fire officials launch six-month paramedic training in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Fire Rescue and the First Response Training Group have successfully started a six-month paramedic training program in Lake County.

The accelerated program aims to produce confident paramedics, enabling local firefighters and EMS personnel to receive advanced medical training without long commutes or time from their community.

“This program is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together for the greater good,” said Chief Kilbury, Chief of Lake County Fire Rescue. Jason Marquez, President and CEO of First Response Training Group, stated, “Our goal has always been to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

The program’s first class of 16 students completed intensive training, including classroom instruction, skills labs and clinical and field training. This ensured they met the standards of Lake County Fire Rescue and First Response Training Group.

On Friday, all graduates, now equipped with advanced life-saving skills, graduated and are ready to serve Lake County residents. Both groups are exploring further training to bolster Lake County’s emergency services.

As Chief Kilbury noted, these graduates represent the future of emergency medical services in the county. The partnership between Lake County Fire Rescue and First Response Training Group will improve local EMS skills and boost the community’s emergency response capacity.

