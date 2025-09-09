First responders take part in morning active shooter training in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Police and firefighters in Clermont are conducting active shooter training this morning at Orlando South Lake Hospital on Don Wickham Drive.

The exercise uses props and simulated injuries on volunteers to create a realistic training environment, but hospital operations will continue normally, ensuring patient care remains undisturbed.

The training provides emergency responders with the skills they need to handle active shooter situations more effectively, enabling them to work together seamlessly and respond quickly.

These exercises ensure that local authorities are well-prepared for real emergencies and offer realistic scenarios that improve everyone’s readiness.

