Lake County first responders implement 24/72 work schedule

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County proudly leads Central Florida by implementing a 24/72 work schedule for its dedicated paramedics and EMTs.

This transition focuses on improving their working conditions and providing strong support as they serve our community.

During contract negotiations, IAFF Local 3990 proposed a new schedule that reduces the average workweek to 42 hours. This change is expected to lead to healthier paramedics and EMTs, higher job satisfaction, and better recruitment and retention for Lake County Fire Rescue.

The Professional Firefighters of Lake County have played a key role in advocating for this change, highlighting its advantages for both the workforce and the community.

