Lake Nona will have a new Nemours Children’s Health location

LAKE NONA, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Health announced the opening of a new, nearly 8,000-square-foot location in Lake Nona, increasing community members’ access to high-quality primary and specialty care services closer to home.

The new Lake Nona location will offer four specialty services: adolescent medicine, developmental medicine, genetics and neonatology. Additional services such as newborn care, well-child and sick-child exams, immunizations, physicals, behavioral evaluations and more will also be offered to those in need of care.

“The opening of the new Lake Nona site is the latest example of our commitment to increasing the availability of world-class health care for children and families in Central Florida,” said Martha McGill, MBA, MHA, President of the Central Florida Region for Nemours Children’s.

Nemours Children’s new Lake Nona location will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 6718 Lake Nona Blvd., Suites 270 and 280.

McGill continues, “With more Nemours Children’s Health primary and specialty care services within reach, we are able to elevate pediatric care in the community. Our children deserve the best and Nemours is committed to providing the best!”

