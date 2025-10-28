LakeXpress Route 3 in Lake County has been interrupted, affecting seven stops

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — LakeXpress Route 3 services in Lake County have been interrupted due to flood damage on Donnelly Street and S.R. 46, affecting seven bus stops until further notice.

Heavy rain and road damage have caused service disruptions, leading to the closure of two stops on Donnelly Street, three stops on E. First Avenue/S.R. 46 near the Elevate 155 area, and two stops on Lincoln Street.

LakeXpress thanks riders for patience during safety efforts. For info on service interruptions, contact 352-742-1940.

Due to extensive road damage, the Citizens Information Line (CIL) will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., providing a way for residents to report issues and ask non-urgent questions.

Residents can contact the CIL at 352-253-9999 for updates on current road closures, flooding, and safety information.

