Leesburg Police crack down on underage nicotine sales at local businesses

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department conducted compliance checks on 24 local businesses, finding that two illegally sold age-restricted vaping or nicotine products to minors.

Police state that the operations aimed to limit youth access to age-restricted nicotine products by enforcing state regulations on businesses. The two establishments that sold products to minors received Notices to Appear and must go to court.

The department will continue to conduct compliance checks and work with local businesses to reduce youth access to age-restricted nicotine products.

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