A man was fatally hit by a pickup truck overnight in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Overnight in Lake County, a Toyota pickup truck fatally hit a man who was walking along the road roughly around 12:50 a.m., troopers say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report, the event occurred on Plymouth Sorrento Road north of Adair Avenue.

A 54-year-old man was walking along Plymouth Sorrento Road when he happened to be in the direct path of a pickup truck.

As a result, the right side of the pickup truck struck the man fatally. The 54-year-old man was transported to AdventHealth, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The pickup driver remained on the scene uninjured. FHP troopers are still investigating the crash and no further details have been released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group