New Safe Haven Baby Box in Leesburg for mothers in crisis

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Fire Department is set to unveil a new Safe Haven Baby Box during a blessing ceremony on Tuesday, March 24. This resource provides mothers in crisis with an anonymous and legal way to surrender their babies.

This installation marks the 13th Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida and brings the total to 422 across the United States.

Commissioner Alan Reisman helped bring the baby box to Leesburg, ensuring families have safe options for vulnerable infants.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a safe and legal option for parents who decide to surrender an infant during a crisis. The boxes are designed to remain anonymous and are watched over by emergency personnel to protect the child’s safety.

The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming unveiling to learn how the system protects infants and helps parents, and to raise community awareness of this resource.

The blessing ceremony and unveiling are set for Tuesday, March 24, at 1 p.m. at the fire station, 201 S Canal St., Leesburg.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group