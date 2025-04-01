Lake County

Real Life Christian Academy gets a special visit from the Clermont Police Department

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Real Life Christian Academy get a special visit from the Clermont Police Department CPD visits Senior class members to educate them on the life-saving potential of seatbelts. (Clermont Police Department /Clermont Police Department)
CLERMONT, Fla. — On Monday, the Clermont Police Department visited the Real Life Christian Academy to offer an educational and hands-on demonstration with senior class members.

Officers from the Clermont Police Department posted on social media to highlight the educational and fun experiences shared with the senior class members. The demonstration performed by the Police Department aimed to educate the students on the life-saving potential of seatbelts.

Using a Seatbelt Convincer, a machine designed to simulate a low-impact 5-10 mph vehicle collision, to provide a practical demonstration of transportation safety.

The demonstration shows viewers how life-saving seatbelts can be, even at a slow-speed impact. Below is a video the CPD posted to their Twitter, sharing a special account of the educational demonstration.

The Officers who participated in the memorable visit send a special thank you to the Real Life Christian Academy and the exceptional members of their senior class.

Most Read