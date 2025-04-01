Real Life Christian Academy gets a special visit from the Clermont Police Department

CLERMONT, Fla. — On Monday, the Clermont Police Department visited the Real Life Christian Academy to offer an educational and hands-on demonstration with senior class members.

Officers from the Clermont Police Department posted on social media to highlight the educational and fun experiences shared with the senior class members. The demonstration performed by the Police Department aimed to educate the students on the life-saving potential of seatbelts.

Real Life Christian Academy get a special visit from the Clermont Police Department CPD spent some time with Senior class members to educate them on just how life-saving seatbelts can be. (Clermont Police Department /Clermont Police Department)

Using a Seatbelt Convincer, a machine designed to simulate a low-impact 5-10 mph vehicle collision, to provide a practical demonstration of transportation safety.

The demonstration shows viewers how life-saving seatbelts can be, even at a slow-speed impact. Below is a video the CPD posted to their Twitter, sharing a special account of the educational demonstration.

Today we visited the Real Life Christian Academy and spoke with members of their senior class. We were also able to use the Seatbelt Convincer to provide a practical demonstration on just how life-saving seatbelts can be, even at a slow speed impact. Thank you Real Life Academy! pic.twitter.com/2vBc1uSYn6 — Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) March 31, 2025

The Officers who participated in the memorable visit send a special thank you to the Real Life Christian Academy and the exceptional members of their senior class.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group