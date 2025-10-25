Robin Severance-Lopez to appear before judge after re-arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, is scheduled to appear before a judge Saturday after being accused of providing false information during her bond proceedings.

Severance-Lopez is currently held at Lake County Jail after allegedly providing false or misleading testimony during her July bond hearing regarding the possibility of affording a GPS ankle monitor.

Her initial arrest in June was on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, related to an alleged illegal gambling operation that led to multiple arrests throughout Central Florida.

Severance-Lopez was moved to Lake County on Friday. Her charges are related to statements made during a previous bond hearing after her initial arrest.

During the hearing, questions arose about her ability to afford a GPS ankle monitor, a condition of her $400,000 bond. Severance-Lopez and her estranged husband, Marcos Lopez, are implicated in an alleged illegal gambling operation that has caused at least five arrests.

