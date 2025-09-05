UF Health Leesburg closing its labor and delivery unit

LEESBURG, Fla. — University of Florida Health in Leesburg is closing its Labor and Delivery unit due to a decline in births, which is impacting expectant mothers in Lake County.

UF Health Leesburg announced the closure, which will also impact other women’s and pediatric health services. Expectant mothers will need to seek care at South Lake Hospital in Clermont or Waterman Hospital in Tavares.

The decision, quietly communicated through email, has raised concerns among community members about its impact on vulnerable groups, especially women in low-income or transportation-challenged households.

UF Health Leesburg closed its Labor and Delivery unit to focus on breast health, urogynecology, cardiovascular, orthopedics and stroke care. The hospital cited the region’s aging female population and fewer deliveries as reasons.

Community members worry that closures could endanger vulnerable groups, especially during emergencies like preterm labor or pregnancy problems, where driving 30 to 60 minutes to the nearest hospital might have life-threatening results.

With the closure coming after October 15, UF Health Leesburg will continue to support patients and staff every step of the way during this transition.

