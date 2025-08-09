Lake Mary softball eliminated after a walk-off home run

, Fla. — The Lake Mary Softball team lost to the Tulsa, Oklahoma softball team 3-1 in the Little League Softball World Series quarterfinals on Friday.

Lake Mary jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after an RBI single.

Tulsa would tie things up in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single of their own.

Tulsa would end the game with a walk-off two-run home run at the bottom of the sixth inning, giving them a win of 3-1.

