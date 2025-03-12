Lake Mary woman shares advice on life after celebrating 106th birthday

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A local woman is sharing advice on living a long and healthy life.

Her wise words come after she celebrated her 106th birthday on Monday.

Iris Richard settled in Lake Mary after moving from Jamaica in the 1970s.

Richard told us the secret to a long life is being nice to yourself and those around you.

“If you’re nice to yourself, love yourself. And if you don’t love yourself, you can’t love other people,” she said.

Richard celebrated her birthday alongside her seven children and many grandchildren.

