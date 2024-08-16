Local

Lake Minneola High School football team to honor Master Deputy Bradley Link

By WFTV.com News Staff

Remembering Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link (WFTV)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — During Friday night’s football game against Land o’Lakes, the Lake Minneola High School football team and community will honor Lake County Sheriff’s Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link.

According to the Lake Minneola High School website, the Hawks will hold a moment of silence and give a special presentation.

Master Deputy Link graduated from Lake Minneola High in 2015.

On August 2, Master Deputy Link was killed in the line of duty when responding to a disturbance call in unincorporated Eustis when three suspects ambushed him while he entered a home on Brookside Drive.

Lake County Deputy Stefano Gargano and Deputy Harold Howell were both injured in the violent attack.

Link, 28, first joined the county sheriff’s office as a young Explorer and served in the Army reserves before being hired as a deputy sheriff in Polk County in 2017.

He joined the Lake County Sheriff’s office as a deputy in October 2019.

