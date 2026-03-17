Lake Port Square in Leesburg unveils $12M renovation for senior living

LEESBURG, Fla. — Lake Port Square in Leesburg celebrated the completion of a $12 million, multi-phase renovation project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The extensive project includes enhanced wellness programs, elevated dining experiences, and expanded lifestyle amenities for the senior living community.

The renovation was designed to reinforce the community’s commitment to whole-person wellness and vibrant living.

These updates were based on feedback from residents to ensure the facility continues to meet their needs and support active aging.

The renovation features a state-of-the-art cardio fitness center designed to support active aging and personalized wellness goals.

Additionally, the project included the construction of a full-service salon and spa that offers hairstyling, pedicures and acupuncture services.

Dining experiences were expanded through the opening of Vista Vibes, a new restaurant featuring a California-fresh menu.

The dining area includes 68 indoor seats and outdoor waterfront seating for 94 people with views of the lake, fountain and dock.

Community engagement spaces were also a priority of the multi-phase project.

A new woodworking shop provides a dedicated area for resident hobbies, while a newly constructed town hall more than doubles the previous seating capacity for performances and community events.

Markus Buettner serves as the executive director at Lake Port Square and spoke about the intent behind the new facilities.

“This celebration is about more than beautiful new spaces – it’s about creating meaningful opportunities for connection, wellness and everyday enjoyment,” Buettner said. “These enhancements reflect the feedback of our residents and our vision for continually evolving to meet their needs, ensuring Lake Port Square remains a vibrant place to live, grow and thrive.”

Attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included residents, team members and community leaders.

The group toured the upgraded spaces to view the expanded amenities that position the facility as a premier senior living community in Central Florida.

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