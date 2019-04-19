Lakeland man holds 77-year-old clerk at knifepoint, knocks her down, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A man was arrested after he held a 77-year-old woman at knifepoint during a robbery at a Lakeland Circle K, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lorenzo Johnson, 53, of Lakeland, was arrested Thursday on charges of armed burglary with battery and robbery with a deadly weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Johnson was captured on the store's security video Monday at about 2 a.m., milling around the front of the store on North Galloway Road waiting for customers to leave, deputies said.
He then entered the store, walked behind the counter and pushed the 77-year-old clerk to the floor, knocking off her glasses, deputies said. Johnson walked past her and grabbed a handful of coins, and held a pocket knife near the woman's face, deputies said.
As Johnson was walking past her to leave, he pushed her down again, deputies said.
"There was absolutely no reason to push her down. She wasn't trying to stop him, she wasn't fighting him, he just pushed her down, twice,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
The woman suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
“He's a career criminal and he needs to go back to prison, again." Judd said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Johnson's prior criminal history includes 31 felony arrests and 11 misdemeanor arrests. Charges include: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (2), child abuse, burglary (3), larceny (11), dealing in stolen property (2), battery, organized fraud, uttering forged check, fraud, resisting (2), introduction of contraband, possession of marijuana with intent to sell (5), possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, non-support of child, and transporting dangerous materials.
Johnson has been incarcerated seven times since 1989, Judd said.
He remains in the Polk County Jail without bail.
