Lakeland woman claims top prize in scratch-off game, becomes overnight millionaire

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman is a millionaire after winning $1 million from the SEVEN FIGURES scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Kimberly Grooms claimed the $1 million dollar prize after purchasing her ticket from the Circle K, located at 2720 Airport Road.

The 51-year-old woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $5 SEVEN FIGURES features more than 5.8 million winning tickets and offers more than $79.5 million in cash prizes with a top prize of $1 million.

Scratch-off games made up 77% of ticket sales in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games shave generated more than $17.77 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund.

