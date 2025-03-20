Landfill purchase signals construction boom in Lake County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The sale of a garbage dump is the latest sign of the rapid construction pace of Lake County.

Entities tied to Pece of Mind Environmental Inc. bought a closed landfill in Groveland for $11.4 million, aiming to reopen it to manage the surge in construction waste driven by Lake County’s rapid population growth, particularly in cities like Groveland that have seen significant housing development.

The deal for the purchase of the landfill at 23141 County Road 33 from Hewitt Contracting in Okahumpka closed March 6, according to county records.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group