Large hole opens near Clermont golf course

CLERMONT, Fla. - A large hole that opened in Clermont’s Green Valley Country Club neighborhood has raised eyebrows among homeowners and golfers alike.
Residents who live along Green Valley Boulevard first noticed the hole Thursday night.
“It’s creepy. It’s super scary. I guess you never know where they are going to open up,” said Amie Ostman, who lives in the neighborhood.
Ostman moved to the neighborhood with her daughter about a year and a half ago. She hopes no more holes pop up.
“I don’t know if the area is prone to that,” she said.
The hole is located near the southern entrance to the subdivision off State Road 50 on the property of the Mormon church near there. It’s sandwiched between the golfing green and tee box nearby.
Some golfers playing the front nine Saturday didn’t see the hole. Despite what looks like an easy hole in one, golfers said they weren’t going to let it affect their handicap.
“Might lose more than a ball. Might lose a person in there,” said David Simon, a golfer.
Those who live in the neighborhood said the church put up a fence to make sure nobody falls in and brought in experts to detect any more issues underneath the surface.
“With all the rain we’ve had, you just don’t know. You’re not sure it could happen,” said Peggy Hughes, who lives in the neighborhood.
