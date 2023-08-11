Las Vegas restaurant serving Midwest-inspired food with a twist opens 2nd Central Florida location

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Straight from the strip, Las Vegas-based Hash House A Go Go’s opened its second Central Florida location.

Hash House A Go Go served Midwest-inspired twisted farm food, farm fresh food with a funky twist, as well as craft cocktails for over two decades.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The restaurant offers signature over-the-top size dishes such as Andy’s World-Famous Sage Fried Chicken, Kokomo Meatloaf Sandwich, Pot Roast Dinner, Andy’s Mom’s Meatloaf, Lemon Chicken and more.

The Tractor Bar offers the signature BLT Bloody Mary, a Deep Eddy Sunrise and an array of other refreshing cocktails.

Read: Wawa offers free coffee to teachers, school staff all month in August

The brand new 7,500-square-foot location welcomes guests with a Farmall M 3-plow crop tractor in its lobby.

Hash House A Go Go is located at 13272 Hartzog Road in Winter Garden and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Read: Osceola County to roll out next-gen 911 technology

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group