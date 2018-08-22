  • Last call: Memories of Wally's, Orlando's iconic dive bar

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of Wally's announced Tuesday that the iconic dive bar has closed its doors after 64 years in operation.

    The beloved watering hole opened in 1954, long before Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood was known as the Mills 50 district -- and almost 20 years before Walt Disney World opened.

    Martin Snellgrove, the bar's owner, said he made the difficult decision to sell the bar because he has health problems.

    It didn't take for Orlando residents to react to the sad news. Read their responses below:

