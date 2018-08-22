Last call: Memories of Wally's, Orlando's iconic dive bar

ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of Wally's announced Tuesday that the iconic dive bar has closed its doors after 64 years in operation.
The beloved watering hole opened in 1954, long before Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood was known as the Mills 50 district -- and almost 20 years before Walt Disney World opened.
Martin Snellgrove, the bar's owner, said he made the difficult decision to sell the bar because he has health problems.
It didn't take for Orlando residents to react to the sad news. Read their responses below:
Despite heavy rain, dozens of customers & staff gather outside Wally’s tonight for one last drink, after iconic #Orlando bar suddenly & unexpectedly closed today! Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/uaWmROTXlv— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) August 22, 2018
Rip Wally’s a true Orlando landmark— chearll (@chearll_) August 21, 2018
I drive by Wally’s all the time, but never stopped in before it closed. I didn’t realize I was missing my chance! https://t.co/3vOqB0V3L0— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) August 21, 2018
This is how #Orlando is saying goodbye to Wally's pic.twitter.com/oOJGgPNMd7— 🎭 Coco Pazzo 🎭 (@CocoPazzo) August 22, 2018
Dammit, #Orlando! We've lost a mainstay in our community 😢 the place where everything from business deals to Occupy Orlando were planned. Today is a very dark day. Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors has closed its doors for good. pic.twitter.com/YFRN5CsL9M— 🎭 Coco Pazzo 🎭 (@CocoPazzo) August 21, 2018
My Orlando peeps gave me some very sad news today. One of the best dive bars in the USA closed its doors today. RIP Wally’s. https://t.co/9aM9d6EnXt— Spike (@SpikeatTerrapin) August 21, 2018
Apparently Wally’s is shutting down. Where will I start/end my nights at in Orlando? Where will Cindy go? :( #orlando #wallymills— janetraveler (@JaneTraveler) August 21, 2018
Let's do this!! #SaveWallys pic.twitter.com/EMDXiqfnkm— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) August 21, 2018
