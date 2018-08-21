Another one bites the dust: Wally's shuts its doors after 64 years in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another “Old Florida” staple has shut its doors Tuesday. Wally’s on Mills Avenue is closed after 64 years of serving it up to the Orlando community.
Related Headlines
The local dive’s owner, Martin Snellgrove, told Channel 9 that the decision was made because of his health problems.
A sign was posted on the door Tuesday, letting people know the bar was closed for business.
Snellgrove said the bar has been sold but he would not divulge the buyer’s identity.
But there is a hint of hope: Snellgrove said Wally’s will reopen and will remain a bar. He didn’t say whether the famous “Wally’s” name would remain or if renovations will be made.
In the meantime, Wally’s -- “A bar, a party, an Orlando Tradition,” -- will stay closed.
Orlando is changing and ever-growing, bringing in breweries and more upscale bars and restaurants.
Earlier this year, Colonial Lanes shut its doors after 60 years.
To all patrons, the Wally’s family says, “Thank you for all of your support and great memories.”
Prominent Orlando attorney, John Morgan, reacted to the closing on Twitter and Facebook, using #SaveWallys.
Let's do this!! #SaveWallys pic.twitter.com/EMDXiqfnkm— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) August 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}