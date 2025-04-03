Lawmakers consider big changes to Florida’s medical marijuana law

Local

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of lawmakers are looking to make changes to Florida’s medical marijuana laws.

A bill in a House committee would expand the list of conditions that are eligible for the drug.

It would also allow telehealth appointments for initial exams and reviews.

Physicians would also be able to issue larger amounts of medical marijuana.

The amount of time required between doctors’ visits would also be increased.

