Lawyers for Isleworth millionaire convicted of murdering his wife lobby for appeal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Isleworth millionaire convicted twice of murdering his wife could be released from jail pending a hearing on Monday.
Bob Ward was convicted for a second time of killing his wife, Diane Ward, in their home in 2009.
The defense is arguing that new evidence should grant Ward a new trial on appeal. Because of that, they said, he should be freed.
A suicide note was found at the Wards' home in Georgia just after his last trial.
Attorneys are using that note as part of their argument for the appeal.
The state argues the note is worthless, with no date on it, no specific details and questions of how it was not found before.
The hearing is scheduled to resume at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
