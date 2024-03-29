Learn about the new Culinary Health Institute coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — 4Roots announced Wednesday that it will help establish a Culinary Health Institute in downtown Orlando.

This aspect of the project will help improve food quality and access in the community.

The Culinary Health Institute will specialize in five areas: community kitchen, lifestyle interventions, medically tailored meals, medical education and growing methods.

4Roots made the institute possible with its partners AdventHealth, Florida Blue Foundation and Gordon Food Service.

“In collaboration with medical schools, we are educating the next generation of doctors and allied health professionals on the impact of whole food, plant-forward diets, and the importance of other lifestyle changes to heal the body,” said Monica Aggarwal, an adjunct associate professor at the University of Florida and 4Roots Chief Medical officer.

The building that will house the CHI is part of Phase II of the 4Roots Farm Campus in The Packing District.

It has many cultivation systems that are fit for a hands-on learning experience. Anyone who visits the farm campus can see the innovative technology and practices used to grow food worldwide.

4Roots’s mission is to use the power of food to build a healthier community.

This includes teaching people how food is grown and their relationship with the planet.

“The CHI is an innovative extension of 4Roots that creates the opportunity to conduct research and measure the impact of nutrition on health from the germination of seeds to the tracking of clinical outcomes.” said 4Roots Founder and CEO, John Rivers.

4Roots Farm Rendering of 4Roots Farm Campus (4Roots Farm /4Roots Farm)

