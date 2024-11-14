Leesburg High School principal ‘reassigned’ following DUI arrest

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg High School will soon have a new principal after the old principal stepped down.

Lake County Schools said Michael Randolph was “administratively reassigned” following a DUI arrest last month.

Randolph was hired in 2017 as principal of Leesburg High School and has not held any other positions with Lake County Schools.

Clermont police say Randolph was speeding and driving erratically before he was pulled over.

Police said they discovered two alcoholic drinks in his car.

The school’s new principal, Andrea Pyatt, will start on Dec. 2.

