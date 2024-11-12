Apopka man accused of threatening high school principal with gun after football game, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. — A man in Apopka is facing charges after allegations that he pulled a gun on a high school principal.

The alleged incident happened at Wekiva High School just after a football game.

Deputies arrested 53-year-old Anthony Fieldings and they said he pointed a gun at the principal of Wekiva High School.

After arresting Fieldings, deputies said they found a loaded gun under the seat of his truck.

Fieldings told Channel 9 that he never pulled a gun on the principal and did not make a threat.

He has entered a not-guilty plea.

