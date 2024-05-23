Legal challenge to suspension of Monique Worrell dismissed by federal judge

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to the suspension of former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell.

The U.S. district judge ruled that two plaintiffs did not have legal standing to pursue a lawsuit.

Gov. DeSantis suspended Worrell in August of last year.

Watch: Former State Attorney Monique Worrell discusses lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis

The judge said the plaintiffs could file an amended lawsuit within 30 days.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group