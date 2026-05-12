LEGO Festival at LEGOLAND Florida features new Thrill and Play Zones

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort is bringing back LEGO Festival this summer with expanded attractions and new interactive experiences for families.

The event runs from July 20 through August 16 and will feature five themed zones throughout the park focused on hands-on activities, creativity, music, and play.

Returning areas include the Music, Creative, and Chill Out Zones, while organizers say new Thrill and Play Zones will debut this year.

Families attending the festival will receive wristbands and maps that allow guests to participate in park-wide activities and building challenges. Guests who complete at least three featured LEGO building activities can earn a special LEGO Creator gift.

According to LEGOLAND Florida, activities will include live shows, building sessions, character meet-and-greets, and large-scale LEGO displays throughout the park.

Festival admission is included with standard park admission.

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