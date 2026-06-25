LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Red, White & BOOM! event returns for Fourth of July

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort is preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July with a full day of patriotic activities and a nighttime fireworks show.

The resort’s annual Red, White & BOOM! celebration returns Saturday, July 4, with activities scheduled throughout the day, including LEGO building experiences, character appearances and live entertainment.

The event will conclude with a 12-minute fireworks show over Lake Eloise. Guests will receive special viewing glasses designed to make the fireworks appear as LEGO brick shapes.

The celebration comes as the country marks America’s 250th anniversary.

LEGOLAND said the festivities are included with regular park admission. The resort will also offer a limited-capacity VIP fireworks viewing package for an additional cost.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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