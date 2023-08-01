DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach said lightning may have caused a fire that gutted a barber shop.

Photos show smoke coming from “Celebrity Cutz” on Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard early Monday morning.

Photos: Lightning may have sparked fire that destroyed Daytona Beach barber shop, firefighters say

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Lightning may have sparked fire that destroyed Daytona Beach barber shop, firefighters say

Around eight Daytona Beach Fire Department units responded to battle to blaze.

Watch: Suspect car found, search continues for kidnapped 14-year-old girl in Volusia County, police say

Fire officials said the building was a total loss.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

See: Police: 5 young people hospitalized after crashing car into concrete wall in Daytona Beach

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group