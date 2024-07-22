Lightning strike causes power outage and roadblock in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A lightning strike caused a Duke Energy substation to explode and catch fire, causing power outages and a roadblock on County Road 44, according to Lake County officials.

The fire damaged the substation and the nearby telephone poles, causing power and cell phone outages in the area.

Lake County Duke Energy fire (WFTV)

Lake County Fire Rescue has put out the fire and is working on the scene, causing the road to be blocked, according to officials.

According to Duke Energy there is no immediate timetable for the power and cell phone signals to be back up and running.

Lake County Duke Energy fire (WFTV)

