Lightning strike kills 2 men and 2 dogs in rural Florida

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Two men and two dogs were killed by an apparent lightning strike in southeast Highlands County.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reported that the bodies of the two men, aged 38 and 31, both from the Miami area, were found on a levee next to Canal C-41A near Rucks Dairy Road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered their vehicle parked in the area during a search.

Sheriff Paul Blackman emphasized the dangers of lightning in the region, stating, “Our area gets more lightning than just about anywhere else in the country, especially in the summer.”

The initial investigation suggests that the lightning strike occurred sometime on Monday evening.

This tragic incident underscores the importance of taking precautions during thunderstorms, particularly in areas prone to frequent lightning strikes.

