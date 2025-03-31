Liquid egg products sold in Florida recalled over unapproved chemical

WASHINGTON — Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the affected products may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite.

The liquid egg items were produced on March 12 and 13, 2025.

The recall covers the following products. Click here to view their labels.

32-ounce (2-pound) carton containing Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute with use by Aug. 10, 2025.

32-ounce (2-pound) carton containing Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute with use by Aug. 9, 2025.

32-ounce (2-pound) carton containing Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute and Egg Beaters No Enjauladas Original Sustituto De Huevo Congelado with use by March 7, 2026.

32-ounce (2-pound) carton containing Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites with use by Aug. 10, 2025.

The recalled products have establishment number G1804 ink-jetted on the carton.

They were distributed in Florida, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado,, Illinois and Iowa. The USDA says there is a possibility that the products were distributed nationwide.

Food Safety and Inspection Service scientists concluded that use of the cleaning solution should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture states there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about illness should contact a health care provider.

