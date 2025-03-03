Live: Oscars 2025 Winners

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — The winning actors, directors, pictures and more at the 97th annual Academy Awards.

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Nominees in this category: Yura Borisov, “Anora”; Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”; Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”; Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Animated Feature

“Flow”

Nominees in this category: “Inside Out 2″; “Memoir of a Snail”; “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”; “The Wild Robot”

Animated Short

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

Nominees in this category: “Beautiful Men”; “Magic Candies”; “Wander to Wonder”; “Yuck!”

