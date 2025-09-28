Local centenarian shares his secret to living a long, healthy and happy life

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a New England Centenarian study, more people are living to be a hundred years old and older. A Dr Phillips centenarian shared his secret to living a long, healthy and happy life.

Al Pellegrini recently turned 101 years old. When asked how it feels, he simply said, “It feels good!” This aligns with findings from a New England Centenarian study.

There were more than 89 thousand centenarians out of nearly 337 million people in 2021, a rate that nearly doubled in the past 20 years.

According to the study, exceptional longevity runs strong in families. But Al, a Navy Veteran and an avid golfer, says being active is important!

He’s had nine “hole-in-ones” since he started playing at 37. “I had 2 when I was 95.” He believes walking has made a big difference.

“The first thing I do is walk. At least a mile and a quarter, a mile and a half. Then I go downstairs and I do all kinds of exercises.” According to the study, 85% percent of centenarians are women and 15% are men.

But old age can slow a person down. Al says, “I had a pacemaker put in. Unfortunately, I haven’t played golf in 9 months.” But he insists, he’ll be back out on the links. “I will be going Nov. 1 back to the golf course and start chipping and putting, work myself back up.”

According to the study, the number one place with the most Centenarians is Hawaii.

